Affordable Care Act: U-M hosts panel of national experts

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

EVENT: “The ACA Turns 10: A Conversation with Health Policy Experts”

A virtual panel of experts will discuss the Affordable Care Act’s origins, impacts and potential future in a free online event open to all. The much-debated health care law, implemented 10 years ago, was designed to improve access to health insurance and care for millions of uninsured Americans, and to address the persistent problem of rising health costs and the need to improve quality of care.

Panelists include:

Jonathan Cohn , senior national correspondent at the Huffington Post and author of the forthcoming book “The Ten Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage”

John McDonough , professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health who has written extensively on health reform and helped lead efforts to pass and implement the Massachusetts health care reform law in 2006

Marianne Udow-Phillips , founding executive director of the Center for Health and Research Transformation, an independent U-M based nonprofit, and former director of the state of Michigan's Department of Human Services

, founding executive director of the Center for Health and Research Transformation, an independent U-M based nonprofit, and former director of the state of Michigan’s Department of Human Services Gail Wilensky, senior fellow at international health foundation Project Hope and health economist who served in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, overseeing Medicare and Medicaid

Moderators are Howard Markel, director of the U-M Center for the History of Medicine, and John Ayanian, director of the U-M Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation.

SPONSORS: U-M Institute for Health Policy and Innovation, U-M Center for the History of Medicine

REGISTRATION: michmed.org/ACA10