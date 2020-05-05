Creative writing Hopwood Award winners announced

ANN ARBOR—The University of Michigan announced the 2020 graduate and undergraduate winners of the Avery and Jule Hopwood Awards and other writing contests administered by the Hopwood Program.

A total of $202,450 was given to the winners of 73 separate awards.

The Hopwood Awards are funded by a bequest from Avery Hopwood, a 1905 graduate and successful Broadway playwright, and Jule Hopwood, his mother. Past winners include Arthur Miller, Frank O’Hara, John Ciardi and Marge Piercy.

This year’s winners include:

Hopwood Drama

Zoha Bharwani , Bloomfield Hills, Mich., “Displace,” $4,500.

, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., “Displace,” $4,500. Annesha Mitha , Richmond, Va., “Bangla Class,” $4,500.

, Richmond, Va., “Bangla Class,” $4,500. Drew Allyn Metcalf , Southfield, Mich., “No More Monsters,” $2,000.

, Southfield, Mich., “No More Monsters,” $2,000. Zahir Janmohamed, Sacramento, Calif., “Weiser Hall,” $2,000.

Hopwood Novel

Annesha Mitha , Richmond, Va., “Every Other Universe,” $5,300.

, Richmond, Va., “Every Other Universe,” $5,300. Dur e Aziz Amna , Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Consumed,” $4,300.

, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Consumed,” $4,300. Cherline Bazile , Spring Hill, Fla., “The Delaroses,” $4,000.

, Spring Hill, Fla., “The Delaroses,” $4,000. Catalina Bode , Aurora, Ill., “Cardinal in the Dogwood,” $3,500.

, Aurora, Ill., “Cardinal in the Dogwood,” $3,500. Ariel Everitt, Hale, Mich., “Dinner Party,” $1,500.

Hopwood Screenplay

Veronica Slaven , Wyandotte, Mich., “The Cul De Sac Mob,” $6,650.

, Wyandotte, Mich., “The Cul De Sac Mob,” $6,650. Emma Puglia , Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. “Waters of March,” $4,000.

, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. “Waters of March,” $4,000. Grace Kay, Clarkston, Mich., “Stolen Slippers,” $4,000.

Hopwood Undergraduate Nonfiction

Lia Baldori , Okemos, Mich., “Mating Wounds,” $4,000.

, Okemos, Mich., “Mating Wounds,” $4,000. Elena Ramirez-Gorski , Adrian, Mich., “Garmonbozia,” $3,500.

, Adrian, Mich., “Garmonbozia,” $3,500. Jena Vallina , Romeoville, Ill., “Love in the Time of Global Warming,” $3,300.

, Romeoville, Ill., “Love in the Time of Global Warming,” $3,300. Jenna Barlage, Ann Arbor, “Dreamland,” $3,000.

Hopwood Graduate Nonfiction

Dur e Aziz Amna , Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Check(list) Your Privilege,” $4,300.

, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Check(list) Your Privilege,” $4,300. Drew Nelles , Guelph, Ontario, “The Manor,” $4,000.

, Guelph, Ontario, “The Manor,” $4,000. Catalina Bode , Aurora, Ill., “Whale Song,” $3,000.

, Aurora, Ill., “Whale Song,” $3,000. Kashona Notah , San Bernardino, Calif., “Charlie,” “Shadows and Dust,” “The Jump,” and “Tell Me About Your Writing,” $2,000.

, San Bernardino, Calif., “Charlie,” “Shadows and Dust,” “The Jump,” and “Tell Me About Your Writing,” $2,000. Cherline Bazile , Spring Hill, Fla., “Ti zwazo,” $1,500.

, Spring Hill, Fla., “Ti zwazo,” $1,500. Carlina Duan, Ann Arbor, “Liquid Moment,” $1,500.

Hopwood Undergraduate Short Fiction

Hussein Alkadhim , Dearborn, Mich., “OneLastMidnightV2,” $6,300.

, Dearborn, Mich., “OneLastMidnightV2,” $6,300. Arman Haveric , Hinsdale, Ill., “Sativum,” $6,000.

, Hinsdale, Ill., “Sativum,” $6,000. Miriam Francisco, Ann Arbor, “Two Stories,” $4,500.

Hopwood Graduate Short Fiction

Annesha Mitha , Richmond, Va., “In Search of a Better Ending” and “Valedictorian,” $5,500.

, Richmond, Va., “In Search of a Better Ending” and “Valedictorian,” $5,500. Maya Dobjensky , Albany, Calif., “Two Stories: The Floating House & Cicada Season,” $3,800.

, Albany, Calif., “Two Stories: The Floating House & Cicada Season,” $3,800. Connor Greer , Rochester, N.Y., “Fertility Treatments” and “Old Tale,” $3,500.

, Rochester, N.Y., “Fertility Treatments” and “Old Tale,” $3,500. Sofia Ergas Groopman, New York, “How a Daughter has Slept,” $3,300.

Hopwood Undergraduate Poetry

Dylan Gilbert , Ann Arbor, “don’t dwell on me,” $6,500.

, Ann Arbor, “don’t dwell on me,” $6,500. Kitty Wilcox , Berrien Center, Mich., “The Oddball Effect,” $6,300.

, Berrien Center, Mich., “The Oddball Effect,” $6,300. Nora Hilgart-Griff , Kalamazoo, Mich., “a yell; a breath,” $3,500.

, Kalamazoo, Mich., “a yell; a breath,” $3,500. Kennedi Killips , Scottville, Mich., “Tender,” $1,500.

, Scottville, Mich., “Tender,” $1,500. Brooks K. Eisenbise, Kalamazoo, Mich., “Fading Forward,” $1,500.

Hopwood Graduate Poetry

Michael M. Weinstein , Boston, Mass., “The Center,” $6,000.

, Boston, Mass., “The Center,” $6,000. David Freeman , Long Lake, Minn., “Deer Teeth,” $5,500.

, Long Lake, Minn., “Deer Teeth,” $5,500. Monica Rico, Saginaw, Mich., “The Opposite of Cortés Burning the Aviaries,” $4,000.

Hopwood Award Theodore Roethke Prize for the Long Poem or Poetic Sequence

Carlina Duan, Ann Arbor, “Alien Miss,” $5,500.

Other Contests Administered by the Hopwood Program

The Andrea Beauchamp Prize

Annesha Mitha, Richmond, Va., “In Search of a Better Ending” and “Valedictorian,” $1,100.

The Frank and Gail Beaver Scriptwriting Prize

Seth Andrews, Edwardsburg, Mich., “Dropouts,” $1,450.

The Chamberlain Award for Creative Writing

Nishanth Injam , Telangana, India, “Come with Me” & “Summers of Waiting,” $2,000.

, Telangana, India, “Come with Me” & “Summers of Waiting,” $2,000. Drew Nelles , Guelph, Ontario for “The List” and “Big Cats,” $900.

, Guelph, Ontario for “The List” and “Big Cats,” $900. Cherline Bazile, Spring Hill, Fla., “Tender,” $600.

The Helen J. Daniels Prize

Lia Baldori , Okemos, Mich., “Mating Wounds,” $1,700.

, Okemos, Mich., “Mating Wounds,” $1,700. Elena Ramirez-Gorski, Adrian, Mich., “Garmonbozia,” $1,700.

The Geoffrey James Gosling Prize

Annesha Mitha, Richmond, Virginia, “Every Other Universe,” $900.

The Paul and Sonia Handleman Poetry Award

Kitty Wilcox, Berrien Center, Mich., “The Oddball Effect,” $3,200.

The Robert F. Haugh Prize

Hussein Alkadhim, Dearborn, Mich., “OneLastMidnightV2,” $3,100

The Kasdan Scholarship in Writing

Nicholas Grant, Dexter, Mich., “Presumed Dead,” $8,000.

The Dennis McIntyre Prize for Distinction in Undergraduate Playwriting

Zoha Bharwani , Bloomfield Hills, Mich., “Displace,” $3,750.

, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., “Displace,” $3,750. Drew Allyn Metcalf , Southfield, Mich., “No More Monsters,” $3,250.

, Southfield, Mich., “No More Monsters,” $3,250. Seth Andrews, Edwardsburg, Mich., “Pill Bug,” $1,500.

The Meader Family Award

Mary Spooner , Jackson, Miss., “All My Horses,” $3,200.

, Jackson, Miss., “All My Horses,” $3,200. Kassy Lee , San Diego, “Descent of Inana,” $1,200.

, San Diego, “Descent of Inana,” $1,200. Ian Burnette , Ann Arbor, “Possible Gods,” $1,200.

, Ann Arbor, “Possible Gods,” $1,200. Zahir Janmohamed, Sacramento, Calif., “Special,” $1,200.

The Arthur Miller Award of the University of Michigan Club of New York Scholarship Fund

Dawn M. Isby, Westland, Mich., “The Shaping,” $2,500.

The Leonard and Eileen Newman Writing Prize in Dramatic Writing

Masha Chernitska , Ann Arbor, “Little Angel,” $2,500.

, Ann Arbor, “Little Angel,” $2,500. Hayley Tibbenham , West Bloomfield, Mich., “Salamander Six,” $2,500.

, West Bloomfield, Mich., “Salamander Six,” $2,500. Nicholas Grant , Dexter, Mich., “Presumed Dead,” $2,500.

, Dexter, Mich., “Presumed Dead,” $2,500. Seth Andrews, Edwardsburg, Mich., “Hell Planet,” $2,500.

The Leonard and Eileen Newman Writing Prize in Fiction

Eli Gail Rallo , Fair Haven, N.J., “Coming of Age,” $2,500.

, Fair Haven, N.J., “Coming of Age,” $2,500. R.A. Wyeth , South Lyon, Mich., “The Young Gods Loiter,” $2,500.

, South Lyon, Mich., “The Young Gods Loiter,” $2,500. Meghan Chou , Ann Arbor, “Sub Rosa, In the Space Above,” $2,500.

, Ann Arbor, “Sub Rosa, In the Space Above,” $2,500. Elena Ramirez-Gorski, Adrian, Mich., “El peregrinaje,” $2,500.

The Helen S. and John Wagner Prize

Michael M. Weinstein, Boston, Mass., “The Center,” $1,100.

The John Wagner Prize

Dur e Aziz Amna , Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Check(list) Your Privilege,” $1,100.

, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Check(list) Your Privilege,” $1,100. Arman Haveric, Hinsdale, Ill., “Sativum,” $650.

The Naomi Saferstein Literary Award

Veronica Slaven, Wyandotte, Mich., “The Cul De Sac Mob,” $1400.

The Cora Duncan Award in Fiction

Elena Ramirez-Gorski, Adrian, Mich., “Deadwater,” $800.

The Peter Phillip Pratt Award in Fiction

Monica Kim, Englewood, N.J. “What the Crow Knows,” $800.

The Keith Taylor Excellence in Poetry Award

Kendall Billig, Brighton, Mich., “Verge,” $600.

The David Porter Award for Excellence in Journalism