Creative writing Hopwood Award winners announced
ANN ARBOR—The University of Michigan announced the 2020 graduate and undergraduate winners of the Avery and Jule Hopwood Awards and other writing contests administered by the Hopwood Program.
A total of $202,450 was given to the winners of 73 separate awards.
The Hopwood Awards are funded by a bequest from Avery Hopwood, a 1905 graduate and successful Broadway playwright, and Jule Hopwood, his mother. Past winners include Arthur Miller, Frank O’Hara, John Ciardi and Marge Piercy.
This year’s winners include:
Hopwood Drama
- Zoha Bharwani, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., “Displace,” $4,500.
- Annesha Mitha, Richmond, Va., “Bangla Class,” $4,500.
- Drew Allyn Metcalf, Southfield, Mich., “No More Monsters,” $2,000.
- Zahir Janmohamed, Sacramento, Calif., “Weiser Hall,” $2,000.
Hopwood Novel
- Annesha Mitha, Richmond, Va., “Every Other Universe,” $5,300.
- Dur e Aziz Amna, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Consumed,” $4,300.
- Cherline Bazile, Spring Hill, Fla., “The Delaroses,” $4,000.
- Catalina Bode, Aurora, Ill., “Cardinal in the Dogwood,” $3,500.
- Ariel Everitt, Hale, Mich., “Dinner Party,” $1,500.
Hopwood Screenplay
- Veronica Slaven, Wyandotte, Mich., “The Cul De Sac Mob,” $6,650.
- Emma Puglia, Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. “Waters of March,” $4,000.
- Grace Kay, Clarkston, Mich., “Stolen Slippers,” $4,000.
Hopwood Undergraduate Nonfiction
- Lia Baldori, Okemos, Mich., “Mating Wounds,” $4,000.
- Elena Ramirez-Gorski, Adrian, Mich., “Garmonbozia,” $3,500.
- Jena Vallina, Romeoville, Ill., “Love in the Time of Global Warming,” $3,300.
- Jenna Barlage, Ann Arbor, “Dreamland,” $3,000.
Hopwood Graduate Nonfiction
- Dur e Aziz Amna, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Check(list) Your Privilege,” $4,300.
- Drew Nelles, Guelph, Ontario, “The Manor,” $4,000.
- Catalina Bode, Aurora, Ill., “Whale Song,” $3,000.
- Kashona Notah, San Bernardino, Calif., “Charlie,” “Shadows and Dust,” “The Jump,” and “Tell Me About Your Writing,” $2,000.
- Cherline Bazile, Spring Hill, Fla., “Ti zwazo,” $1,500.
- Carlina Duan, Ann Arbor, “Liquid Moment,” $1,500.
Hopwood Undergraduate Short Fiction
- Hussein Alkadhim, Dearborn, Mich., “OneLastMidnightV2,” $6,300.
- Arman Haveric, Hinsdale, Ill., “Sativum,” $6,000.
- Miriam Francisco, Ann Arbor, “Two Stories,” $4,500.
Hopwood Graduate Short Fiction
- Annesha Mitha, Richmond, Va., “In Search of a Better Ending” and “Valedictorian,” $5,500.
- Maya Dobjensky, Albany, Calif., “Two Stories: The Floating House & Cicada Season,” $3,800.
- Connor Greer, Rochester, N.Y., “Fertility Treatments” and “Old Tale,” $3,500.
- Sofia Ergas Groopman, New York, “How a Daughter has Slept,” $3,300.
Hopwood Undergraduate Poetry
- Dylan Gilbert, Ann Arbor, “don’t dwell on me,” $6,500.
- Kitty Wilcox, Berrien Center, Mich., “The Oddball Effect,” $6,300.
- Nora Hilgart-Griff, Kalamazoo, Mich., “a yell; a breath,” $3,500.
- Kennedi Killips, Scottville, Mich., “Tender,” $1,500.
- Brooks K. Eisenbise, Kalamazoo, Mich., “Fading Forward,” $1,500.
Hopwood Graduate Poetry
- Michael M. Weinstein, Boston, Mass., “The Center,” $6,000.
- David Freeman, Long Lake, Minn., “Deer Teeth,” $5,500.
- Monica Rico, Saginaw, Mich., “The Opposite of Cortés Burning the Aviaries,” $4,000.
Hopwood Award Theodore Roethke Prize for the Long Poem or Poetic Sequence
- Carlina Duan, Ann Arbor, “Alien Miss,” $5,500.
Other Contests Administered by the Hopwood Program
The Andrea Beauchamp Prize
- Annesha Mitha, Richmond, Va., “In Search of a Better Ending” and “Valedictorian,” $1,100.
The Frank and Gail Beaver Scriptwriting Prize
- Seth Andrews, Edwardsburg, Mich., “Dropouts,” $1,450.
The Chamberlain Award for Creative Writing
- Nishanth Injam, Telangana, India, “Come with Me” & “Summers of Waiting,” $2,000.
- Drew Nelles, Guelph, Ontario for “The List” and “Big Cats,” $900.
- Cherline Bazile, Spring Hill, Fla., “Tender,” $600.
The Helen J. Daniels Prize
- Lia Baldori, Okemos, Mich., “Mating Wounds,” $1,700.
- Elena Ramirez-Gorski, Adrian, Mich., “Garmonbozia,” $1,700.
The Geoffrey James Gosling Prize
- Annesha Mitha, Richmond, Virginia, “Every Other Universe,” $900.
The Paul and Sonia Handleman Poetry Award
- Kitty Wilcox, Berrien Center, Mich., “The Oddball Effect,” $3,200.
The Robert F. Haugh Prize
- Hussein Alkadhim, Dearborn, Mich., “OneLastMidnightV2,” $3,100
The Kasdan Scholarship in Writing
- Nicholas Grant, Dexter, Mich., “Presumed Dead,” $8,000.
The Dennis McIntyre Prize for Distinction in Undergraduate Playwriting
- Zoha Bharwani, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., “Displace,” $3,750.
- Drew Allyn Metcalf, Southfield, Mich., “No More Monsters,” $3,250.
- Seth Andrews, Edwardsburg, Mich., “Pill Bug,” $1,500.
The Meader Family Award
- Mary Spooner, Jackson, Miss., “All My Horses,” $3,200.
- Kassy Lee, San Diego, “Descent of Inana,” $1,200.
- Ian Burnette, Ann Arbor, “Possible Gods,” $1,200.
- Zahir Janmohamed, Sacramento, Calif., “Special,” $1,200.
The Arthur Miller Award of the University of Michigan Club of New York Scholarship Fund
- Dawn M. Isby, Westland, Mich., “The Shaping,” $2,500.
The Leonard and Eileen Newman Writing Prize in Dramatic Writing
- Masha Chernitska, Ann Arbor, “Little Angel,” $2,500.
- Hayley Tibbenham, West Bloomfield, Mich., “Salamander Six,” $2,500.
- Nicholas Grant, Dexter, Mich., “Presumed Dead,” $2,500.
- Seth Andrews, Edwardsburg, Mich., “Hell Planet,” $2,500.
The Leonard and Eileen Newman Writing Prize in Fiction
- Eli Gail Rallo, Fair Haven, N.J., “Coming of Age,” $2,500.
- R.A. Wyeth, South Lyon, Mich., “The Young Gods Loiter,” $2,500.
- Meghan Chou, Ann Arbor, “Sub Rosa, In the Space Above,” $2,500.
- Elena Ramirez-Gorski, Adrian, Mich., “El peregrinaje,” $2,500.
The Helen S. and John Wagner Prize
- Michael M. Weinstein, Boston, Mass., “The Center,” $1,100.
The John Wagner Prize
- Dur e Aziz Amna, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, “Check(list) Your Privilege,” $1,100.
- Arman Haveric, Hinsdale, Ill., “Sativum,” $650.
The Naomi Saferstein Literary Award
- Veronica Slaven, Wyandotte, Mich., “The Cul De Sac Mob,” $1400.
The Cora Duncan Award in Fiction
- Elena Ramirez-Gorski, Adrian, Mich., “Deadwater,” $800.
The Peter Phillip Pratt Award in Fiction
- Monica Kim, Englewood, N.J. “What the Crow Knows,” $800.
The Keith Taylor Excellence in Poetry Award
- Kendall Billig, Brighton, Mich., “Verge,” $600.
The David Porter Award for Excellence in Journalism
- Drew Nelles, Guelph, Ontario, “The Manor,” $1,000.