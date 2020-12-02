Discussion to explore impacts of Trump presidency on climate policy, and what comes next

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: Noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9

EVENT: “Whither American Climate Policy? Lessons from the Trump Presidency and State Policy Engagement” is a virtual event hosted by the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy that features a conversation between Barry Rabe, professor of public and environmental policy, and Joshua Basseches, a postdoctoral research fellow.

They are expected to discuss Rabe’s new book, “Trump, the Administrative Presidency, and Federalism,” and Basseches’ research on the politics of U.S. state-level climate and energy policy.

The event is part of the North American Colloquium, which provides a forum that aims to strengthen a wider North American conversation as well as trilateral cooperation between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The colloquium is co-sponsored by the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto and the Center for Research on North American at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

SPONSORS: The free, public event is co-sponsored by the Brookings Institution Press and U-M’s International Policy Center.

