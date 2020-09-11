Latest poverty statistics: U-M experts can discuss

EXPERTS ADVISORY

University of Michigan experts are available to discuss the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 report on poverty and income statistics, to be released Sept. 15.

All of the experts are affiliated with U-M’s Poverty Solutions, an initiative that aims to prevent and alleviate poverty through action-based research that informs policymakers, community organizations, government entities and practitioners about what works in confronting poverty.

Kristin Seefeldt, associate professor of social work and public policy, and associate director of Poverty Solutions, explores how economic and policy changes affect the everyday lives of economically vulnerable families. She conducts research on family financial coping strategies, particularly the use of debt as a way to make ends meet.

Contact: 734-615-2113, kseef@umich.edu

H. Luke Shaefer, director of Poverty Solutions and the Hermann and Amalie Kohn Professor of Social Justice and Social Policy and professor of social work and public policy, can discuss the measurement of poverty and alternative metrics for measuring hardship. He has published articles on extreme poverty in the United States, the effects of major anti-poverty programs and low-wage work.

Contact: 734-936-5065, lshaefer@umich.edu

Trina Shanks, professor of social work and faculty associate at the Institute for Social Research, has conducted research on the impact of poverty and wealth on child well-being; asset-building policy and practice across the life cycle; and community and economic development.

Contact: 734-764-7411, trwilli@umich.edu

