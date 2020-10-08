Speaker series examines 2020 presidential campaign in last month

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020

EVENT: ISR Insights: The state of the 2020 presidential campaign with less than a month to go

The speakers will provide an update on the 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden with an emphasis on the current state of public opinion about the candidates and key issues in the campaign.

Speakers include:

Michael Traugott, research professor emeritus, Center for Political Studies; professor emeritus of communication studies and of political science

Josh Pasek, faculty associate, Center for Political Studies; associate professor of communication and media and of political science

Stuart Soroka, faculty associate, Center for Political Studies; professor of communication and media and of political science

INFORMATION: Join the Zoom video and view other speaker series at ISR Insights.

SPONSORS: U-M Institute for Social Research, Center for Political Studies