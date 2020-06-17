The Dodd-Frank Act 10 years later: A daylong examination of its impact

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

In the wake of the Great Recession’s financial crisis, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act with the aims of reforming Wall Street and protecting consumers. How has the legislation held up and lived up to those lofty goals a decade later—amid an economic and public health crisis?

The University of Michigan’s Center on Finance, Law & Policy and the Brookings Institution’s Center on Regulations and Markets are scheduled to host a virtual event June 30 exploring that question. “A Decade of Dodd-Frank,” an online daylong conference, will examine the difficult choices made in drafting the act, its impact on systemic risk and consumer protection and the response to COVID-19.

Among the highlights of the event is a lunchtime keynote discussion by the act’s namesakes: former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd and former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, who had been chairs of the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee, respectively. Other panelists include former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, current Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Hester Peirce.

Closing remarks will be offered by Ford School of Public Policy Dean Michael Barr, faculty director of the Center on Finance Law & Policy. Barr was a key architect of Dodd-Frank as he served as the U.S. Department of Treasury’s assistant secretary for financial institutions during the Obama administration.

