U-M asks community to donate gear to protect health care workers, patients from COVID-19

ANN ARBOR—Drop-off donation site open daily starting Saturday, March 21, at the North Campus Research Complex, at corner of Huron Parkway and Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor

Right now, health care workers at the University of Michigan’s hospitals and clinics have the gear they need to protect themselves and others as they care for patients with COVID-19.

But with the number of COVID-19 patients rising daily, leaders at Michigan Medicine are asking for the community’s help in donating supplies now. That way, supplies will be ready if needed in the coming days and weeks, to protect staff and patients at U-M’s academic medical center and outpatient clinics in several counties.

Starting Saturday, March 21, noon-5 p.m., and continuing daily until further notice, U-M will open a drive-through donation site at its North Campus Research Complex, at the corner of Huron Parkway and Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor. The site is the former Pfizer complex that U-M purchased 10 years ago.

What to donate

New or unused:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

More specialized items:

PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

What not to donate

At this time U-M is not accepting home-sewn reusable masks or 3D-printed ventilator parts. However, if this changes, an announcement will be made.

Donations of other items such as medications, food, blankets, medical equipment or other supplies are not needed at this time. If that changes, an announcement will be made.

Monetary donations to support Michigan Medicine operations will only be accepted online at giving.medicine.umich.edu.

When to donate

Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, noon-5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

How to donate

The donation center is at 2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, which is set back from Plymouth Road and Huron Parkway.

Donors should enter from Huron Parkway and follow signs to the loading dock.

Donors will not need to get out of their vehicles if they prefer not to.

Staff will maintain a safe physical distance from donors, and will wear gloves and regularly clean their hands.

Donors will be asked to provide basic contact information and may request a receipt for their records.

The loading dock can accommodate donations of all sizes.

Donors who are not feeling well should wait until they feel better to donate.

“It’s truly incredible what we have heard from local residents and businesses, and people all over the state, in recent days. We’ve received offers of supplies that they know are needed to care for COVID-19 patients, and our team has ramped up quickly to be able to accept them,” said Janet Abbruzzese, who directs supply chain management for Michigan Medicine. “We have already had an amazing outpouring of supplies from scientific laboratories across the university, and now we are turning to the broader community.”

Volunteers are not needed at this time to sort donated items. If that changes, it will be announced.

For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19 response at Michigan Medicine, visit uofmhealth.org/covid-19-update.