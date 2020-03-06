U-M experts can discuss health, economic, societal impacts of coronavirus

Ravi Anupindi is a professor of technology and operations at the Ross School of Business and faculty director for the Center for Value Chain Innovation.

“It is important to recognize that virus outbreaks are different from other types of disruptions like fires, floods and earthquakes,” he said. “COVID-19 and other virus outbreaks, depending on the scale and severity of the event, prevent people from coming to work and disrupt supply chains. Unlike natural disasters, viruses like COVID-19 spread geographically, making the scale of supply chain impacts highly unpredictable.”

Faculty Q&A: Coronavirus’ impact on business

Mary Gallagher, professor of political science at the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, and director of the Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies, is an expert on Chinese politics, U.S.-China relations, labor and workers in China, and employment and labor law in China. She can discuss the political and economic implications of the epidemic in China, and how they may play out in other countries.

“The key for China’s government now is to get the economy running again, but this will require local governments to relax restrictions on the movement of the millions of migrant workers who power China’s factories, construction sites and restaurants. Many localities remain wary of lifting restrictions and with the virus now spreading overseas, there’s also the possibility that workplaces could be infected from people coming from abroad.”

Peter Jacobson, professor emeritus of health management and policy at the School of Public Health, can discuss the legal issues involving the spread of infectious diseases, including quarantine. His research focuses on the relationship between law and health care delivery, law and public health systems, and health equity. He has looked at previous cases including the 2014 Ebola outbreak, when several states imposed quarantines exceeding guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jeremy Kress, assistant professor of business law at the Ross School of Business, is an expert on financial regulation, with an emphasis on financial institution corporate governance. He can discuss how businesses can face regulations in the current changing environment.

“In the face of a global pandemic and fears of a macroeconomic slowdown, now is the time to strengthen oversight of financial markets, not roll back regulations as the big banks insist,” he said.

Aradhna Krishna, professor of marketing at the Ross School of Business, can discuss demand shortages on consumer products and how those might affect different populations.

“Raising prices and rationing—possible techniques to deal with demand shortages of sanitizers and disinfectants—will both end up hurting the poor,” she said. “Higher prices may limit the purchase of these products by lower income groups, whereas rationing can create black markets which could again raise prices. Higher prices are an especially bad idea, since the lower income may find it more difficult to isolate themselves from public interaction and are in greater need of these products.”

Linda Lim, professor emerita of corporate strategy and international business at the Ross School of Business, focuses her research on the political economy of multinational and local business in Southeast Asia. That includes the changing international trade and investment environment, and the influence of domestic politics, economic policy and culture on business structure, strategy and operations.

Shelie Miller is a professor at the U-M School for Environment and Sustainability and director of the U-M Program in the Environment. She is an environmental engineer who studies food supply chains, food waste and the environmental impact of food. She can discuss grocery shopping behavior, panic buying, the food supply chain, and food waste during the pandemic.

“Under normal circumstances, Americans waste an incredible amount of food, with 30 to 40% of produced food ending up as waste. Panic shopping increases the potential for household food waste, since large quantities of perishable items are likely to spoil before they can be used. Wasting food wastes money, so planning ahead and being thoughtful about what you buy saves money and also reduces stress on the food system.”

Kelly Murdoch-Kitt, an assistant professor in the U-M Stamps School of Art & Design, is a user experience designer and educator focused on people, systems, and interpersonal interactions. She co-wrote a book published in January 2020 titled Intercultural Collaboration by Design with her longtime collaborator Denielle Emans, an Associate Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar.

According to Murdoch-Kitt, remote working and learning was already a growing trend before COVID-19. She can discuss best practices and strategies for collaborating and keeping teams connected when working in person is not an option.

“We help people prepare or face the realities of quarantines by discussing several tools, techniques and mindsets that are conducive to keeping teams connected when working remotely. These ideas can help keep some classrooms and work teams active if they are no longer able to meet in person. They are also applicable to facilitating conversation and collaboration across borders, as global cooperation is essential to facing complex problems such as pandemics.”

Shobita Parthasarathy is a professor of public policy and women’s studies at the Ford School of Public Policy and director of the Science, Technology and Public Policy Program.Her expertise includes comparative politics and policy related diagnostic testing and health care, the politics inherent in numbers and data and the relationship and public trust.

“Numbers and data are political in fundamental ways yet we assume they are objective,” she said. “You see it clearly when you are thinking about the numbers around the cases of COVID-19 in the United States. On the one hand, there’s a fixation on the numbers of cases and the numbers of deaths. But the testing debacle reminds us that they are part of a socio-technical infrastructure. What we really don’t know is how deaths are related to COVID-19 if we’re not really testing.”

Luke Shaefer is associate professor of social work and public policy and director of Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan. He can discuss the impact the coronavirus outbreak and containment measures such as school closures and work from home solutions might affect low income workers.”The brunt of this slowdown is going to be felt by those who are most vulnerable. And it’s not just those in hourly jobs, it’s also those working in the growing gig economy who may be particularly vulnerable. Here I’m thinking about folks driving for rideshare services or those cleaning homes.

“Families with low incomes will have difficulty affording child care as schools close, and students without internet access and a computer at home will not be able to keep up with schoolwork remotely.

Beyond that, most households struggling to make ends meet have little extra income or savings to use for stocking up on food, medicine, or cleaning supplies. In moments when these are in short supply, they will be hardest to access for those with the fewest resources.

