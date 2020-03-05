U-M provides confidential counseling services related to Dr. Robert Anderson and Provost Martin Philbert

ANN ARBOR—The University of Michigan will offer free confidential counseling to individuals affected by sexual misconduct by the late U-M physician Robert Anderson.

The university’s partnership with Praesidium, a national firm with extensive experience facilitating confidential and sensitive support services, also will facilitate free confidential counseling to individuals affected by the alleged misconduct of Provost Martin Philbert.

As announced last month by President Mark Schlissel and the Board of Regents, the university is offering the counseling services at no personal cost to anyone affected by the alleged misconduct by Anderson or Philbert. No contact with the university will be required in order to access the services.

“We want these individuals to get the assistance and support they need to facilitate the healing process,” Schlissel said.

Individuals are encouraged to contact Praesidium at 888-961-9273 to learn more about how to access confidential counseling resources available in their local area.

Individuals seeking to report alleged misconduct by Anderson are encouraged to call a new dedicated call center at 855-336-5900. The call center will be staffed 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Individuals seeking to report alleged misconduct by Philbert should continue to call the U-M Compliance Hotline at 866-990-0111. The hotline is staffed 24/7.

Matters related to Dr. Anderson:

Steptoe & Johnson

Phone: 202-419-5162

Email: UofM@steptoe.com

Matters related to Provost Philbert:

Wilmer Hale

Phone: 202-820-8053

Email: UofM@wilmerhale.com