China-US trade deal: U-M experts can discuss

The “phase one” China trade deal, announced today by President Trump, is intended to open China to U.S. goods, improve protection for American trade and technology secrets, and increase farm and energy exports. University of Michigan experts are available to discuss the deal and its implications.

John Ciorciari, associate professor of public policy and director of the International Policy Center at the Ford School of Public Policy, is an expert on Southeast Asia. He examines foreign policy strategies, human rights and the reform of international economic institutions.

Mary Gallagher, professor of political science and director of the Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies, is an expert on Chinese politics, U.S.-China relations, labor and workers in China, and employment and labor law in China.

Kyle Handley, the Alexander M. Nick Professor and associate professor of business economics and public policy at the Ross School of Business, is an expert on trade policy, investment and uncertainty, and has written and researched widely on U.S.-China trade, the trade war, Brexit and policy uncertainty.

Linda Lim, professor emerita of corporate strategy and international business at the Ross School of Business, focuses her research on the political economy of multinational and local business in Southeast Asia. That includes the changing international trade and investment environment, and the influence of domestic politics, economic policy and culture on business structure, strategy and operations.

