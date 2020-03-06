Coronavirus: U-M experts can discuss health, economic, societal impact

Ravi Anupindi is a professor of technology and operations at the Ross School of Business and faculty director for the Center for Value Chain Innovation.

“It is important to recognize that virus outbreaks are different from other types of disruptions like fires, floods and earthquakes,” he said. “COVID-19 and other virus outbreaks, depending on the scale and severity of the event, prevent people from coming to work and disrupt supply chains. Unlike natural disasters, viruses like COVID-19 spread geographically, making the scale of supply chain impacts highly unpredictable.”

Faculty Q&A: Coronavirus’ impact on business

Contact: 734-615-8621, anupindi@umich.edu

Aradhna Krishna, professor of marketing at the Ross School of Business, can discuss demand shortages on consumer products and how those might affect different populations.

“Raising prices and rationing—possible techniques to deal with demand shortages of sanitizers and disinfectants—will both end up hurting the poor,” she said. “Higher prices may limit the purchase of these products by lower income groups, whereas rationing can create black markets which could again raise prices. Higher prices are an especially bad idea, since the lower income may find it more difficult to isolate themselves from public interaction and are in greater need of these products.”

Contact: 734-764-2322, aradhna@umich.edu

Jeremy Kress, assistant professor of business law at the Ross School of Business, is an expert on financial regulation, with an emphasis on financial institution corporate governance. He can discuss how businesses can face regulations in the current changing environment.

“In the face of a global pandemic and fears of a macroeconomic slowdown, now is the time to strengthen oversight of financial markets, not roll back regulations as the big banks insist,” he said.

Contact: 734-764-9181, kressj@umich.edu

Mary Gallagher, professor of political science at the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, and director of the Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies, is an expert on Chinese politics, U.S.-China relations, labor and workers in China, and employment and labor law in China. She can discuss the political and economic implications of the epidemic in China, and how they may play out in other countries.

“The key for China’s government now is to get the economy running again, but this will require local governments to relax restrictions on the movement of the millions of migrant workers who power China’s factories, construction sites and restaurants. Many localities remain wary of lifting restrictions and with the virus now spreading overseas, there’s also the possibility that workplaces could be infected from people coming from abroad.”

Contact: 734-615-9154, metg@umich.edu

Linda Lim, professor emerita of corporate strategy and international business at the Ross School of Business, focuses her research on the political economy of multinational and local business in Southeast Asia. That includes the changing international trade and investment environment, and the influence of domestic politics, economic policy and culture on business structure, strategy and operations.

Contact: 734-665-4803, lylim@umich.edu

Peter Jacobson, professor emeritus of health management and policy at the School of Public Health, can discuss the legal issues involving the spread of infectious diseases, including quarantine. His research focuses on the relationship between law and health care delivery, law and public health systems, and health equity. He has looked at previous cases including the 2014 Ebola outbreak, when several states imposed quarantines exceeding guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contact: 734-936-0928, pdj@umich.edu