Earning 15 CPE credits just got easier: U-M tax seminars go virtual

The University of Michigan will offer four virtual online tax seminars beginning in November. The seminars will address new information for 2020 tax preparations, including COVID-related topics, the Affordable Care A and the CARES Act.

The seminars run through January.

Hosted by the university’s Conference and Events Services, these annual instructional sessions help tax professionals stay up-to-date and fulfill CE requirements. Certified public accountants, enrolled agents and certified financial planners will qualify for 15-16 CPE/CE credits. Participation also earns the individual two ethics credit hours.

Jim Sullivan, president and founder of Accounting & Tax Solutions, a full-service accounting firm that has served more than 2,000 clients, will present the seminars. The primary instructor for U-M’s tax seminars for more than 15 years, he educates more than 700 tax professionals per year.

Sullivan will be joined by experts from the state of Michigan and the IRS who will discuss the latest and most relevant topics including this year’s changes in tax codes and legislation. There will be time to ask questions.

Topics covered will include:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stabilization Act (CARES Act)

Penalty-free early 401(k) withdrawals

Employee retention credits

The Secure Act, including changes in IRA age contributions

Changes to the Affordable Care Act

Income, capital gains and deferrals

Registration is now open. In order to receive CFP credits, an additional fee of $25 will be added to the overall registration cost. To register or for more information, visit the CES website, call 734-764-2000 or email conferences@umich.edu.