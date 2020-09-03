Handleman Lecture Series speaker to explore business leadership in extraordinary times

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8

EVENT: Author and impact investing pioneer Jacqueline Novogratz will join Dean Scott DeRue of the University of Michigan Ross School of Business for a discussion on redefining success from its focus on hegemonic norms like money and power to prioritizing humanity and the sustainability of the earth.

Novogratz, author of “The Blue Sweater” and “Manifesto for a Moral Revolution” and founder of Acumen, will talk about making the change using innovative entrepreneurial models. She will draw from her experience in founding Acumen and 60 Decibels with the idea of investing philanthropic patient capital in entrepreneurs seeking to solve the toughest issues of poverty.

Her talk is part of the Ross School’s Joseph and Sally Handleman Lecture Series, which focuses on cutting-edge issues and keeps students in the forefront of emerging business challenges and opportunities.

PLACE: Livestream. The virtual lecture is free and open to the public.