National, state elections: U-M experts available

University of Michigan faculty are poised to offer insights this week on candidates and issues impacting the historic 2020 elections in Michigan and nationwide. Their expertise covers many disciplines, such as politics, economics, and public policy.

ELECTIONS

Michael Traugott, professor emeritus of communication studies and political science and research professor emeritus at the Center for Political Studies, is an authority on political communication, public opinion and media polling.

Contact: 734-763-4702, mtrau@umich.edu

Vincent Hutchings, professor of political science and Afroamerican and African studies, is an expert on public opinion, elections, voting behavior and African American politics.

Contact: 734-764-6591, vincenth@umich.edu

Ken Kollman is director of the Center for Political Studies and professor of political science. His research focuses on political parties and organizations, elections, lobbying, federal systems, American politics and comparative politics.

Contact: kkollman@umich.edu

Josh Pasek, associate professor of communication and media and faculty associate at the Center for Political Studies, explores how new media and psychological processes shape public opinion and political attitudes and behaviors. He studies biases in the processing of political information, changing survey methods and how the use of online social networking sites are changing the political information environment.

Contact: 484-557-4594 (cell), jpasek@umich.edu

Paul Resnick, professor of information and director of the Center for Social Media Responsibility, can discuss social media responsibility and “fake” news.

Contact: 734-647-9458, presnick@umich.edu

MICHIGAN VOTING ISSUES

Tom Ivacko is associate director of the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy, which conducts the Michigan Public Policy Survey.

Contact: 734-647-4163, tmi@umich.edu

Jonathan Hanson, lecturer in statistics for public policy, worked as a legislative assistant in Congress. He can discuss the presidential candidates’ strategies, as well as the Michigan Senate race.

Contact: 734-615-1496, jkhanson@umich.edu

ELECTION SECURITY

J. Alex Halderman, professor of computer science and engineering and director of the Center for Computer Security and Society, can discuss vulnerabilities in the U.S. voting system.

Contact: 734-647-1806, jhalderm@eecs.umich.edu

Florian Schaub, assistant professor of information, can discuss privacy issues and foreign interference in social media, human-computer interaction, and mobile and ubiquitous computing.

Contact: 734-764-5607, fschaub@umich.edu

ECONOMY

Michael Barr, professor and dean of the Ford School of Public Policy, is a former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury. He has written about a wide range of issues in economic and financial policy and financial regulation.

Contact: 734-763-2258, msbarr@umich.edu

Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics, is an expert on women’s labor market experiences and the economic forces shaping the modern family. She served as a member of President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers and chief economist of the U.S. Department of Labor.

Contact: 734-615-9595, betseys@umich.edu

COVID-19/PUBLIC HEALTH

Arnold Monto, professor of epidemiology and global health, is an expert on the transmission, prevention, mitigation and social response to outbreaks and pandemic planning, including transmission modes. He has served as adviser for the World Health Organization and consulted with the U.S. Department of Defense on communicable diseases.

Contact: Nardy Baeza Bickel, 734-763-0368, nbbickel@umich.edu

Ryan Malosh, assistant research scientist in epidemiology, studies herd immunity due to vaccination of household contacts, influenza vaccine effectiveness, epidemiology and transmission of respiratory viruses, and social determinants of acute respiratory infection. He is currently working on studies of COVID-19 in the community and household settings.

Contact: rmalosh@umich.edu

David Hutton is an associate professor of health management and policy and global public health. His research focuses on the cost-effectiveness of new public health policies and has written about pandemic influenza policy response cost-effectiveness. He can address questions on health care costs in the U.S. and the effect they might have when facing an epidemic, as well as deterring people from seeking preventative treatment when/if available.

Contact: 734-936-1214, dwhutton@umich.edu

Aubree Gordon, associate professor of epidemiology, works on infectious disease epidemiology and global health, particularly the epidemiologic features and transmission of influenza and dengue fever. She is an investigator with the Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance.

Contact: Nardy Baeza Bickel, 734-763-0368, nbbickel@umich.edu

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

Helen Levy is a research professor at the Institute for Social Research and in public health and public policy. She studies the causes and consequences of uninsurance and evaluates the impacts of public health insurance programs. She also is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and served as a senior economist to President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Contact: hlevy@umich.edu

Mark Fendrick, professor of internal medicine and health management and policy, heads the Center for Value-Based Insurance Design. He has proposed new models for private and public health insurance plans that build on his research about the impact of out-of-pocket costs on consumers’ health behaviors.

Contact: Kara Gavin, 734-764-2220, kegavin@umich.edu