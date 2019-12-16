NYT editor Kathleen Kingsbury to speak at Privacy@Michigan symposium

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: 1-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

EVENT: Kathleen Kingsbury, editor of the New York Times Privacy Project, will give the keynote address at the annual Privacy@Michigan symposium at the University of Michigan.

Launched in April, the New York Times created the on-going Privacy Project to explore and debate how technology and cultural norms impact our conceptions and expectations when it comes to privacy.

The symposium also will bring together a U-M multidisciplinary team of experts in a panel discussion titled “It Takes a Village: Multidisciplinary Voices on Privacy and Ethics in a Hyper-Connected Age.”

Privacy@Michigan includes a privacy fair with a clinic where students can help attendees address common privacy questions and technical settings, and posters showcasing privacy-related research at U-M. Participants also are invited to express their thoughts about privacy in six words and see what others have shared as part of the U-M Privacy Card Project.

“This is a great opportunity for faculty, students and the U-M community as a whole to be part of the discussion around privacy and contribute their own experience and expertise,” said Florian Schaub, assistant professor in the U-M School of Information and College of Engineering.

The U-M symposium brings together faculty, researchers, students, staff and the public for multidisciplinary conversations about privacy’s role in society. It is part of events around the world celebrating International Data Privacy Day.

“It is important for us to discuss, learn about and reflect on this ever increasingly important topic, and U-M’s depth and breadth of experts lets us do so in a multidisciplinary way,” said Sol Bermann, U-M chief information security officer.

PLACE: Rackham Graduate School Building, 915 E. Washington St., Ann Arbor

SPONSORS: School of Information, ITS Information Assurance and Dissonance Event Series

INFORMATION: Registration. Open to the public. Admission is free.