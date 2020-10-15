U-M experts present perspectives on 2020 presidential election

EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22

EVENT: “ISR Insights: Perspectives on the 2020 Presidential Election”

University of Michigan political scientists will provide an update on the 2020 contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden with an emphasis on the current state of public opinion about the candidates and key issues in the campaign. Panelists will discuss race and voting behavior and minority voters as well as the American Federal System during fraught times.

Speakers include:

Jenna Bednar, professor of political science and research professor in the Center for Political Studies, researches the analysis of institutions, focusing on the theoretical underpinnings of the stability of federal states.

Vincent Hutchings, professor of political science and research professor in the CPS, is an expert on public opinion, elections, voting behavior and African American politics.

Angela Ocampo, an LSA Collegiate Fellow and research fellow in CPS, has examined the political incorporation of racial, ethnic and religious minorities both as everyday participants and as political leaders within American institutions.

INFORMATION: Register at http://myumi.ch/7ZA9g. The event will be livestreamed at http://myumi.ch/YyjAE.

SPONSORS: U-M Institute for Social Research, Center for Political Studies