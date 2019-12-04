U-M receives 15,887 gifts on sixth annual Giving Blueday

ANN ARBOR—Donors made 15,887 gifts to the University of Michigan on the sixth annual Giving Blueday, which coincided with Giving Tuesday—a worldwide day of giving. The number of gifts this year increased by nearly 26 percent.

For 24 hours on December 3, 2019, all three university campuses—Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint—to make gifts of all sizes to causes of their choice on Giving Blueday. Donors gave $4.24 million to the university this year.

Student organizations such as the Kinesiology Student Government, the Association of Women in Science, SHEI Magazine, Michigan Cycling Club, and more, raised funds for their causes.

“On Giving Blueday, we demonstrate what the Michigan community can accomplish when we come together,” said Tom Baird, vice president for development. “Thanks to support from thousands of generous donors, Giving Blueday continues to be an incredible success every year.”

The College of Literature, Science, and the Arts received the most gifts through the Giving Blueday website, and Dance Marathon brought in more donations than any other student organization.

The number of student organizations fundraising on Giving Blueday rose for the fifth straight year. At the Diag and Pierpont Commons in Ann Arbor, students nominated causes to receive donations, and more than 160 student organizations raised money for programs and causes, such as the Latin American & Native American Medical Association, Campus Farm, Michigan Voting Project, and many more.

This year, more than 15 different challenges encouraged people to make donations. Donors who posted about Giving Blueday on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram had a chance to increase their donation by receiving a match from other donors and the university. Student organizations and causes such as La Casa, Wolverine Support Network, and MUSIC Matters, among others, won prize money to contribute to their funds by posting on social media during different hourly and daylong challenges.

Each year, Giving Blueday focuses on expanding the university’s community of donors. Last year, more than 12,000 gifts were made in just 24-hours, raising nearly $3.5 million and providing key funding for more than 150 student organizations.