U-M researchers advance antibody test production to aid in the international fight against COVID-19

ANN ARBOR—Scientists at the University of Michigan are advancing a new antibody test to identify people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. The test, being validated now, could accelerate selection of patient plasma for use in treating new COVID-19 infections.

Antibody tests, also called serological tests, search blood serum for evidence that an individual has been infected with a virus. When a person is infected by a virus, their immune system produces specialized antibody proteins that are uniquely equipped to fight off that specific virus—in this case, the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If an infection has occurred, the serological test will reveal these specialized antibodies when a small portion of the virus is applied to the serum.

If accurate and widely available, these tests could not only aid in selecting serum for patient treatments, but also help determine the true rate of infection and measure the spread of the virus and disease.

Although some antibody tests have already hit the market, many are proving too inaccurate to be useful. Researchers across academia, industry and the government—including several teams based at U-M—are now mobilizing to create and validate better tests.

Following a protocol developed at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, researchers from the U-M Life Sciences Institute, School of Public Health and Medical School have teamed up to establish test production at the University of Michigan—with the goal of wider distribution not only in Michigan, but in other states and in developing nations.

The antibody test focuses on the spike proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 virus—the proteins on the outer surface of the virus that allow it to enter our cells, but which are not infectious on their own.

Scientists at the Life Sciences Institute’s Center for Structural Biology are now optimizing production of both the complete spike protein and an area at just the very tip of that spike, called the receptor-binding domain.

That domain in particular is the part of the spike that is recognized by human cells—and that recognition allows the virus to enter the cells in the airway. It also is the portion of the spike that shows the greatest genetic variation from other coronaviruses, which could be the key to developing highly specific antibody tests.

“There are two main characteristics that are most important for these tests,” said Janet Smith, professor at the Life Sciences Institute and director of the Center for Structural Biology. “The first is sensitivity, or how many antibodies must be present before the test can detect them. But much more important is selectivity—the test’s ability to pick up only antibodies that would fight this specific coronavirus and not some other virus.”

The spike proteins produced at the Center for Structural Biology are now being put to the test by a team of epidemiologists from the School of Public Health and the Clinical Core Lab at the Medical School. They have begun testing serum collected before the COVID-19 outbreak, to ensure the tests do not detect antibodies from other viruses, and on serum from patients who tested positive for COVID-19, to confirm that the antibody test recognizes the new antibodies.

“This work is helping to advance the science of antibody testing at a time when it is urgently needed,” said DuBois Bowman, dean of the U-M School of Public Health. “Ensuring accurate, widely available antibody testing is an essential step in determining the cumulative impact of the virus, understanding more about immunity and ultimately gaining control over this pandemic.”

High selectivity is particularly important when testing extremely large populations, which is the ultimate goal of this effort.

If the results of these tests demonstrate that the test is both selective and sensitive enough, biotechnology companies will be able to use this protocol to mass-produce tests. But this type of commercial, large-scale testing will be less feasible in developing countries, said Aubree Gordon, associate professor epidemiology at the School of Public Health.

With a new grant from Open Philanthropy, the U-M team is now scaling up protein production to help close this testing gap.

Gordon already works with several countries in Latin America, including Ecuador, which has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. While many of these countries have the facilities needed to run these tests, they lack capacity to mass-produce the proteins and tests at higher levels.

“Open Philanthropy is very interested in helping as many people as possible, which in this case means scientific advances that can improve health outcomes globally,” Gordon said. “And so, with their support, we’re hoping to produce proteins that can be used where other sources of tests are less available.”

In addition to testing in Michigan, the team has begun to send some tests to national labs in Ecuador and Nicaragua. They hope to expand to Honduras and additional Latin America countries in the future.

